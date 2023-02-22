Mya Gaines comes from a line of strong women. She listed her mother, Macy Gaines; godmother, Desiree Starks; and three grandmothers, Hortense Love, Valleria Gaines and Irene Dirkson as impacting her life “in ways they may not even know.”
“They all have collectively shown me what it means to be a true woman of strength mixed with gentleness. They have all said to me — more times than I can count throughout my 23 years — to keep God first in everything that I do,” she said. “Every one of these ladies have taught me a thing or two about life that I will never forget and I am so grateful for that.”
Gaines is a graduate of Watertown High School where she played softball, soccer, basketball, track and field and also cheered.
As an adult, she has returned to the Wilson County School System as an educational assistant. Currently, she is stationed at Wilson Central High School, in the special education classroom.
She assists teachers in the classroom in a variety of ways — student work, monitoring during gym class and transitions to and from lunch.
“I enjoy the time spent with the students while coloring and in gym class,” she said.
Gaines said she enjoys going to the gym and spending time with her family and boyfriend. She is a member of Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church.