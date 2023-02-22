Gaines

Mya Gaines comes from a line of strong women. She listed her mother, Macy Gaines; godmother, Desiree Starks; and three grandmothers, Hortense Love, Valleria Gaines and Irene Dirkson as impacting her life “in ways they may not even know.”

“They all have collectively shown me what it means to be a true woman of strength mixed with gentleness. They have all said to me — more times than I can count throughout my 23 years — to keep God first in everything that I do,” she said. “Every one of these ladies have taught me a thing or two about life that I will never forget and I am so grateful for that.”

Tags

Recommended for you