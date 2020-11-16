Nikki Harris of Lebanon is a customer service representative and head teller at Liberty State Bank. She has been with Liberty State for eight years.
“What I enjoy most about my job is the amazing friendship that I have with my co-workers, which honestly is more like family now. I also enjoy that our clients are honestly more like our friends when they come into the building,” she said.
Harris has been married to her husband, Daniel, for 10 years. They met during their freshman year of high school.
“We were best friends before we started dating our junior year,” she said. Daniel joined the military in 2007 and deployed to Iraq in 2009. The couple has two children: Grace, 9, and Kade, 6.
Her spare time is spent being a devoted mother. Grace does competition cheer, so there are a lot of practices.
“My son has started soccer (in the Wilson County United Soccer League) and he will start baseball in the spring,” Harris said.
Her hobbies include reading and creating things with her Cricut (a machine for home crafters).
The woman she admires most is her mother, Ora Steverson.
“She raised five kids on her own and I can never recall a time that she ever complained. She taught us a whole lot about life and how we always had to work hard to get what we wanted,” Harris said. “Nothing is ever handed to you for free. She taught me how to hold my head high when I really wanted to give up some days. She is the reason I am the person I am today, giving all of myself even when it means nothing in return.”
To nominate someone for the Woman of Wilson feature, send information to Sabrina Knowles at sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.