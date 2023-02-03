Pamela Garrett is a former model and business owner turned mother and grandmother — my mother, to be exact.
Her birthday is this Saturday, Feb. 4, and after declining to be in my column since its creation in 2014, I thought what better time than now to feature a woman who is worthy of recognition.
Garrett was born and raised in Middle Tennessee. She was just a teenager when she was featured on a musical variety television show and in advertisements for the former Opryland theme park. Garrett continued to model into adulthood for catalogs, department stores, guitar and football ads.
In the late 1980s, Garrett wrote the song “Wild” which was released by Jason D. Williams on SUN Records.
Garrett became a mother in 1988 and relocated to Las Vegas and later to Mobile, Ala. In Lebanon, she owned the Hair Dynamics beauty salon — where she made many lifelong friends.
Until the early 2000s, Garrett focused her attention on Brownies meetings, PTA meetings and cheerleader carpooling. She simultaneously continued her education by going back to college where she was awarded top student in microbiology and chemistry with a 4.0 GPA.
When she moved back to Tennessee in 2005, Garrett donated her time to fundraise for the Charles Davis Foundation and co-chaired the Taste of Nashville with the former Chicago Bulls player. Garrett’s caricature is painted on the wall at The Palm in Nashville.
In November 2009, Garrett was involved in a car accident. After spending nearly two weeks at Vanderbilt Hospital, Garrett, who suffered head trauma, a broken neck and crushed her right leg, spent the next six months in physical therapy.
One of her bucket list items was to visit friends in the Netherlands, a plan that came to fruition the following summer when she was able to walk again with the help of a cane.
Garrett says that her favorite thing in life has been becoming a grandmother to my sons, J.R., 8, and Jake, 1. She watched J.R. in lieu of daycare until he was 3, and she currently watches Jake every Tuesday. She also cared for her own mother for six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s until her death in 2021.
Her favorite hobby is traveling. She has traveled throughout the United States and Europe. She participated in scuba diving trips to Honduras, Belize and the Bahamas. Her most loved activities include dining, dancing, attending concerts and golf events with her friends.
Mom, you are eternally a rock star. Happy Birthday.