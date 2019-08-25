Rachel Atwood is a busy mom pursuing her master’s degree in education at Trevecca University.
Atwood, who works at Cedars Preparatory Academy in Lebanon, said her ultimate goal is to teach English Languages Arts for grades 6-12.
“Both of my parents were educators and my dad is also a pastor. I’ve always watched them teach or help others,” she said. “My passion for teaching really came alive when I started working at Cedars Prep in 2017. I love watching the lightbulb come on for a kid when they learn something new and being able to be a positive voice in their life.”
Atwood, originally from Birmingham, Ala., also holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading, kayaking, hiking and searching for the best tacos in Nashville.
Atwood is a member of Fairview Church and she has two children, William, 7, and Lydia, 5.
“My kids have taught me so much,” she said. “They teach me how to forgive quickly, love unconditionally, remain joyful, and most of all be silly.”
Atwood named her grandmother and mother as women she admires.
“My grandmother, Geneva Martin, passed away last November and has left a huge hole in our family. She was a lunchroom manager in the public schools and also volunteered to cook at summer camps during her breaks,” she said. “She loved her family so well, was constantly praying for and encouraging me, but she also had some spice. She spoke her mind confidently and assertively, and people respected her.”
Atwood’s mom, Sylvia Martin, is another influence.
“She has always had such a huge heart for other and is constantly doing things to make people feel loved and appreciated,” Atwood said. “She was a working mom and somehow managed to get it all done while still making it to all the games, practices, award ceremonies and doctor visits.”