Rachel Farley is a GIS Specialist and Trainer for the Comptroller of Tennessee. She has been employed by the organization for more than four years.
Farley said the most rewarding part of her job is traveling across the state “and meeting all the local assessors and their staff and being able to help make their job easier and to help Tennessee government work better.”
Farley is originally from Lebanon; however, some of her childhood was spent in Cleveland, Tenn. As an adult she moved back to Wilson County and has been here ever since.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in business, as well as a master’s in education, from Cumberland University.
She has one son, Caleb Lander, 19.
In her spare time, Farley enjoys teaching yoga (she is a certified instructor). She also loves being outside — whether it be hiking, kayaking, swimming or spending time with her dogs.
Farley is a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
The woman she admires most is her mother, attorney E. Marie Farley.
“She is the most intelligent, loving, caring and compassionate person I know. She is always there when I need an ear to listen and usually knows the best course of action in any situation,” she said. “She is my rock and my best friend and has always been an outstanding Christian role model.”
