Sarah Collins owns Poppie’s Boutique on the Lebanon Square.
Collins, who graduated from Tennessee Tech in 2016, opened Poppie’s the following February.
“I love my job, but especially love my team of sweet girls and customers who I am so thankful to call friends,” she explained.
Poppie’s carries women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gift items.
“We love to find unique styles and also carry anything locally made like quality jewelry and soy candles,” she added.
Collins and her husband, Hunter, have been married for eight years. She called him her “favorite human” and “closest friend.” The couple has a chocolate Labrador named Coke.
Collins said it is important to spend time with loved ones.
“My husband and I love to travel, watch movies, cook and have game nights at home,” she said. “Personally, I love doing anything creative or meeting up with my close girlfriends for laughs, chips and salsa.”
Many women have inspired Collins during different seasons of her life — including her mother, grandmothers, mothers-in-law.
“In becoming an adult, I have so much admiration and respect for my friends and family who I have seen model motherhood — biological or not,” she said. “I have now experienced close childhood friends adopt or carry their first child. I have seen friends and elders with no children model motherhood through mentorship and service. I have cried and listened with friends over miscarriages, negative tests, or toddler tantrums.
“Moms of all kinds are the most selfless and caring individuals in my life, and I am so thankful to get to experience that kind of love through their grace and altruism.”
