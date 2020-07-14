Sharon Grosch is a psychologist and owns Grosch Counseling in Lebanon. Grosch, who said the most rewarding part of her job is helping clients live their best lives, is a native of Wilson County.
She graduated from Lebanon High School and went on to Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. She left Lebanon in 1977 and returned in 2002. Grosch said she wanted to raise her children in this “small, positive town.”
She has two sons with the late Bob Grosch – Lee, 32, and Blake, 24.
Grosch is married to Chuck Hewitt. The couple met in 2010 when Grosch’s sister brought him as a guest to their family Thanksgiving dinner.
Grosch is a former Director of Mental Health at the Tennessee Prison for Women.
Grosch enjoys reading and attends a monthly book club. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She also serves on the board of Miss Ellie’s Ministry and volunteers her time to speak to various organizations regarding mental health topics.
She named her mother, Bettye Manning Young, as a woman who greatly impacted her life. Grosch shared that her mother taught her the value of education, tenacity and Southern etiquette.
Another lady she admires is Eleanor Gibbs “for being a strong example of Christian faith, philanthropy, leadership, self-growth and genuine kindness.”
