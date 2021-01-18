Shea Owen has worked in the beauty industry for 20 years. The licensed esthetician joined The Lett Center this past November.
“I absolutely love educating my patients about how to care for their skin and then, after that, being able to help them get their best skin,” she said. “It is very rewarding and fun to help people feel great about themselves.”
Owen was raised in Grand Haven, Mich. She and her husband, Isaac, met on Nantucket through mutual friends. She said their first official date was a Red Sox-Yankees baseball game in Boston. The couple lived in Raleigh, N.C., before deciding to move closer to her brother in Tennessee. Owen said her parents still live in Michigan.
They have two “fur babies” - Daisy, an English Shepherd, and Cash, an Australian Shepherd. “They keep us on our toes,” she said. “Life is never dull with those two herders.”
Owen enjoys photography and being outside. “My husband and I have picked up kayaking,” she added. “Water is my happy place.”
The woman she admires most is her mom, Maureen.
“She is my best friend. One of the first words that come to mind about my mom is her kindness and her support,” Owen said. “She has always been a rock for me through every change, move, growth - good and bad - she is there. When I grow up, I want to be just like her.”