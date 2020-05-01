Shelia Weathers and her husband, Rick, were preparing to welcome their first child in 1996 when they considered relocating to Wilson County from the Nashville area.
“We were told by many that Wilson County schools were amazing, so we moved (here) and were not disappointed,” she said.
Today Weathers has made a lasting impression on the community for her work as Director of Ministry Development for Compassionate Hands. Compassionate Hands is a non-profit organization that partners with over 38 churches to provide people with shelter, showers, laundry, meals, clothing and opportunities from Dec. 1-March 15 each year.
“The most rewarding part of my job is loving our unhoused friends and under-resourced of Wilson County — providing them with necessities and helping them to get beyond where they are,” Weathers said. “When they smile and say, ‘Thank you for being here for us, you really do care,’ that makes it worth it. Our Compassionate Hands team doesn’t do the things they do for that reason, but when they truly see we care and love them — it’s everything to us.”
Weathers enjoys relaxing on the patio, going to the mountains or the beach. She is a member of Wilson ONE, the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce and attends The Glade Church.
She and her husband have been married for 30 years. Their two daughters, Katie and Karlie, graduated from Mt. Juliet High School. Karlie, 25, is newly married to Luke Hilliard. Katie passed away over two years ago at age 26. Weathers said Katie would have been 29 this year; however, she “changed her address to heaven.”
Weathers named Nora Chambers and Heather Young as women she admires.
She described Chambers as going above and beyond for Compassionate Hands.
“Every need that Compassionate Hands has – she fulfills,” she said.
Young is the founder of All For Him Ministry.
“She has the biggest heart and loves the homeless and under-resourced like no other,” Weathers said.
