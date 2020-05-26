Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.