Stephanie Weir just completed her ninth year of teaching, and although a career in education can be challenging, especially in uncertain times such as these, she is passionate about helping students.
Weir credited her dad with having a huge influence on her career. She carries with her a saying she learned from him: “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”
She teaches health science, a Career Technical Education program, at Watertown High School. Weir explained that the program serves as an elective for high school students who want to pursue a career in healthcare.
“Some of my students find out they don’t want to go into healthcare and others come out of high school prepared for certain entry level positions or post-secondary training. I have the benefit of having some students multiple times throughout their high school years,” Weir said. “This allows me to really get to know them and help them prepare for life after high school. Relationships are so important in life, personally and professionally. I hope all my ‘kids’ past and present know how much I love and support them.”
Weir graduated from Lebanon High School in 1996. She obtained an associate’s degree from MedVance Institute and continued her education at Tennessee Tech University to earn a Professional Occupational Teacher License.
“When I was younger, I wanted to be a high school math teacher. I eventually changed my career path to healthcare and then came back to teach healthcare, so I think I get the best of both worlds now,” she said.
Weir and her husband, Demond, have been married for 14 years and dated for 11 years prior to that. They met in high school.
They have two children. Their son, Will, 16, is an upcoming junior at Watertown High School. Their daughter, Alivia, 10, will be a fifth grader at Watertown Elementary in the fall.
Weir enjoys watching her kids participate in sports. She also loves going to the beach and reading. She is a member of First United Methodist Church.
Weir named her mother as a woman she admires. “It seems awfully cliché, but my mom has always been so strong and supportive. She faces adversity with a smile and pushes through whatever comes her way,” she said.
Another lady who has impacted Weir’s life is her friend Laura Cromer.
“She always finds the positive in every situation and provides a voice of reason for me,” Weir said. “There are so many others that have been teachers, mentors and friends to me over the years. I try to pull from their wisdom and disposition when I feel like I need to.”
