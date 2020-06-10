Tammy Dickey is a paramedical examiner with Exam One. Her job is more than doing insurance exams — it is building relationships along the way.
“When you get life insurance, I come out to get your vitals, ask medical questions, draw blood and sometimes do an EKG,” she said. “I have been doing this for 17 years and I love my job. I like meeting people.”
Dickey said a great compliment is when folks call to schedule their appointment and say, “I want Tammy to come back.”
Dicky grew up in Old Hickory. She and her husband, Keith, have been married for 20 years. Keith is a teacher and coach with Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“We met at Gaines Fitness Center in Hermitage. He asked me out and said it was his birthday. I looked at him and laughed and said, ‘It’s also my birthday.’ We are a week apart. We have been going strong since,” she said.
They have two children, who are both graduates of Friendship Christian School in Lebanon. Their daughter, Kelsi, played softball at the University of Tennessee at Martin and is a Marine.
“She graduated from Parris Island in November 2019 and will be stationed in California,” Dickey said. “She is getting married this November to Chevy Estes and we just love him.”
Dickey’s son, Jared, graduated from FCS this year and is headed to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to play baseball.
Although her kids are both out of the house now, family is still the most important thing to Dickey.
“My husband and I just bought a Jeep and will go to all the UT games and head out to California to see Kelsi,” she said. “We laugh to each other that we are just going to take the Jeep top off and just ride.”
Dickey said the family attends Pathways Fellowship to hear Todd Elliott.
She named her mother as a woman she greatly admires.
“She retired from the Ford Glass plant and was a hard worker. If she wasn’t working, she was coaching. If not coaching, she was fixing dinner for someone,” she said. “All it took was for someone to say they haven’t had a good dinner and you can bet she will be calling you the next day saying dinner is on the table waiting for you.”
Dickey said she spent the last few years taking care of her dad before he passed away.
“(Her mother) misses him so much. She is living with us now and it is my turn to take care of her. I told her the other day, she still needs to cook,” Dickey laughed. “Anyone that knows my mom knows the woman can cook.”
