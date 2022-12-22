Wilson Central High School alumna Taylor Tucker returned to her blue and gold roots this year to teach mathematics and serve as an assistant coach for the Lady Wildcats basketball team.
Tucker, who attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville for two years, earned her degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I had always wanted to be a teacher,” she explained. “However, this goal did not become reality for me until I started high school. Wilson Central used to provide Teaching as a Profession courses … which aided in setting the foundation for my passion in pursuing a career in education.”
She credited her pre-calculus teacher, Marci Polk, with not only growing her love for math but also teaching her how an educator can truly impact students’ lives.
“She made me feel seen and important, which is something that was very unknown to me as a child, so from there on out I challenged myself to become this symbol for future generations,” Tucker said.
Coaching is a natural fit for Tucker, who was a standout athlete during her time as a student and has a heart for helping young people.
“Basketball was my outlet. It gave me motivation, confidence, discipline and many other important qualities and values that I still carry with me to this day,” she said. “If it weren’t for playing sports in high school, I truly believe that I would have gone down a completely different path which did not include success, happiness, and strength.”
Tucker’s hobbies revolve around fitness.
“Growing up in sports really sparked my interest in health and exercise. I enjoy playing in basketball leagues and going to work out with my friends at the gym,” she said.
Tucker named Piper Elrod as an inspirational woman in her life.
“Piper and I have known each other for many years by going to the same school and playing basketball together. After high school we attended the same college while rooming together and still continue to live with one another to this day,” she said. “I grew up with the understanding that you are on your own and you cannot rely on anyone else. It was not until I began living with Piper, that this was not the case whatsoever. Piper not only helped me realize my worth and that I am important but showed me what it truly means to care for others. She has experienced me at my absolute worst and best and her love has never wavered. As I continue to find who I am, I always know that I have someone on my side. She truly captures the essence of what it means to be caring, kind, compassionate, and intelligent.”