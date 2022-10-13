In 2019, Tiffany Campbell had a new son but not a lot of money to afford professional photos of him. However, that Christmas, thanks to a bonus, Campbell finally got what she wanted and launched a business venture of her own: Tiffany Campbells Family Photography.
“The family that I worked for gave me a bonus big enough to be able to buy a professional camera,” said Campbell, who is also a full-time nanny. “I’ve always been an artistic person so I knew that given enough practice I would be able to learn everything I needed to know about how to take and edit these photos. Since then, I have continued to do photography on the side simply as something I love to do, but at the same time keeping it affordable especially in today’s economy.”
Campbell offers specialty shoots like an upcoming one at a Christmas tree farm where families can book mini sessions for the holidays.
“The most rewarding part of what I do as a photographer is capturing unique moments with family,” she said. “Being a family’s chosen photographer really makes me a part of each of these milestones and allows me to capture these moments that will tell a story for generations to come.”
Campbell was raised in Watertown until she was in the eighth grade. She then moved to Massachusetts.
Campbell met her now-husband, Nick, in 2012. The couple married in 2017 and have one son, Nathan, 3.
“I tell everyone I absolutely married my best friend. We are both Christian and love the outdoors and we play softball together,” Campbell said. “We push each other further in our careers, our faith, and just in life in general to be better people.”
Campbell explained that when the pandemic started, her husband was laid off from his career as a trade show organizer in Boston and that “nothing was tying” them to that location anymore.
“God led a decision to move here and start completely new,” she added. Nick found a career in law enforcement and they bought their first home on the edge of Watertown.
The couple worships at Round Lick Baptist Church in Watertown.
She named three women she greatly admires, starting with her mother, who raised six children as a single mom.
“Of the many things she has taught me, resilience and forgiveness are probably the best lessons,” she said.
Next, she added her mother-in-law, calling her the “sweetest, most Godly woman I have ever met.”
“She represented to me what I need to be for my son every day,” Campbell said.
She also named a past employer, Lisa Walczak.
“She specifically taught me to never be scared of a dream,” she said. “And that I was capable of anything that I truly put my heart and mind to.”