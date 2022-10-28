Ferrell

Traci Ferrell is Vice President of 340B Services at RxPreferred Benefits in Mt. Juliet. She has been with the company since 2015.

“The 340B Program enables hospitals and clinics to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more services,” she said. “340B requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell outpatient drugs at deep discounted prices to healthcare organizations that care for many uninsured and low-income patients. It’s rewarding to me to help these patients gain access to medications they otherwise wouldn’t.”

