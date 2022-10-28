Traci Ferrell is Vice President of 340B Services at RxPreferred Benefits in Mt. Juliet. She has been with the company since 2015.
“The 340B Program enables hospitals and clinics to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more services,” she said. “340B requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell outpatient drugs at deep discounted prices to healthcare organizations that care for many uninsured and low-income patients. It’s rewarding to me to help these patients gain access to medications they otherwise wouldn’t.”
Ferrell is a 2001 graduate of Lebanon High School. She is a mother of two daughters: Cadie, 15; and Emma, 8. They are members of Faith Chapel Ministries in Baxter.
“My girls and I started attending with my mom in early 2014. My dad, Dallas Ferrell, was a pastor all my life. He passed away in November 2014 due to dementia,” she explained. “(Faith Chapel Ministries) immediately felt like home to us from the first services. When my mom passed away in 2015, and my younger brother in 2020, the amount of love and support I received definitely got me through some of the hardest times in my life.”
She enjoys watching her daughters play softball and basketball, as well as spending summer days at their pool.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Helen.
“She had an unshakable faith and was a woman of prayer. That’s where she drew her strength from. If I am half the woman and mother she was, I’d call it a success.”