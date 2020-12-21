Tracy Christian has lived in Watertown her entire life. She is a 1986 graduate of Watertown High School and now helps her husband of 32 years, Mark, with his business — Goliath Fence and Deck.
Christian said her favorite job of all is being a “gammie.”
“I love to spoil my grandbabies,” she said of Shaelynn, Bryce and Lillie. “I am a very blessed woman.”
She also has three kids and three bonus kids: Cruz and Heather, Cody and Taylor, and Hannah and Shane.
When she isn’t taking care of her family, Christian loves to help at her church. She teaches preschool Sunday School classes at Linwood Pentecostal Church. Christian also enjoys cooking for others.
“My ultimate hero is Jesus Christ,” she said.
Christian said that her father, Donnie Roberts, owned The Valley Discount Store in Watertown when she was growing up. Although he passed away 24 years ago, she credits her dad with teaching her life lessons like treating others the way you want to be treated.
Women she admires are her mom, Donna Smith; grandmother, Corrine Roberts; and aunt, Doris Roberts. She called them God-fearing women and said they taught her how to pray for others.