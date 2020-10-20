Wendy Odum has a heart for helping others. She is a registered nurse and holds a BSN degree from Cumberland University. She spent 16 years in Lebanon working at University Medical Center before taking a job with Vanderbilt University Medical Center five years ago.
“My position there is the Bariatric Program Coordinator for Surgical Weight Loss. I absolutely love my job,” she said. “I see people totally transform their lives and to have a totally different outlook on life. The happiness and joy they have are indescribable. They are able to achieve goals for themselves that they never thought was possible.”
Odum and her husband, Scott, have been married for 19 years. She explained that they were close friends in high school. She attended Watertown High School.
“We both had a failed marriage when we were young. Scott had moved to Georgia and just came back to Lebanon as my marriage had ended. We reconnected and as they say the rest is history,” she said.
She has one son, Austin Lee Edwards. Odum expressed that she is very proud of her son, 28, who is employed at PFG as a food service class A driver.
Odum enjoys being with her nieces and going on vacation. “Time away is a stress reliever for me. I am a chronic planner. I always have a trip planned coming down the pipeline,” she said. “I also have a she-shed that I enjoy doing crafts and projects in. I used to share a space in my husband’s shop, but he ran me out and got me my own building.”
She worships at the Journey Church in Lebanon.
The woman she admires most is her sister, Dusty Frazier. “She is the epitome of strength and courage. She has been blessed with four children and one grandson. She has also experienced one of the greatest losses anyone could ever imagine. She lost her son at 6 months of age about 12 years ago. The character and strength she demonstrated during that difficult time and every day since then is to be admired,” Odum said. “I pray for that wisdom and strength.”
