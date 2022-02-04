The Jackson Hills Greenway in Mt. Juliet was highlighted in a service project for the local Philanthropic Educational Organization as it hosted a Story Walk on a sunny, cold day recently.
Del Webb resident Diane Sackl has been a PEO member for 35 years and is the chapter president this year. She and other chapter members and Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Sally Robertson set up a Story Walk at the trailhead of the greenway.
Chapters of the book “The Big Dance” by Aoife Greenham were set up along the greenway on large, readable signs for walkers, joggers and bikers to enjoy.
The Story Walk program was created to promote literacy, reading and health in communities across the United States. Robertson has secured the rights to promote and use “The Big Dance” for the next three years. She regularly organizes Story Walks along Mt. Juliet’s greenways.
Sackl said PEO is an organization for women that strives to reach two main goals.
“We always want to maintain a strong connection of sisterhood,” she said. “Once a member, you are a sister for life. We reach out to women of all ages to provide help with education, grants, scholarships and low-cost loans at 2 percent.”
The club is considering two local high school students for scholarships. This past December the club members collected gloves for 85 Nashville homeless community members.
This chapter is the only one in Wilson County and it will celebrate its fifth anniversary in March with about 35 members. The meetings are held one Saturday each month. For information contact dlsackl@yahoo.com.