The traveling exhibit “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote” will be on display Monday Feb. 14-Wednesday, March 9 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
The exhibit is in honor of both Black History Month (celebrated in February) and Women’s History Month (celebrated in March). The Wilson County Courthouse is located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The courthouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Enter the building at the front doors to see the exhibit. There is no admission charge.
The exhibit, created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives, explores the history of the women’s suffrage movement, Tennessee’s dramatic vote to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920, and the years that followed.
“As a leader in Wilson County, I am proud to offer this exhibit for the third consecutive year and commemorate the extraordinary women of Tennessee who rallied for women’s suffrage and ultimately made it possible,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.
The exhibit is constructed of multiple panels, offering guests a touch-free experience of archival images, stories, and introductions to the leaders of the fight for and against the cause of woman’s suffrage.
“Tennessee’s role in becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment not only solidified women’s right to vote but propelled women across the country to opportunities and futures they never thought possible,” State Librarian and Archivist with the Tennessee State Library & Archives Chuck Sherrill said in the news release. “The hope of the committee is this centennial celebration will do the same all across our state.”