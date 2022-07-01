Golden repair. Japanese artists often do this when a precious piece of pottery has been broken.
After mixing lacquer resin with powdered gold, they use the resin to put the broken pieces together. What they end up with is a pot with cracks in it, but the cracks are filled with gold. They call it kintsukuroi (keen-tsoo-koo-roy).
Golden repair. Such restoration creates a gorgeous piece of art and makes a philosophical statement as well. Breakage and repair are part of the unique history of an object, rather than something to deny or disguise.
We need more golden repair in our lives, because we often hide our brokenness.
Everyone has gaps and breaks in their lives – been shattered by some destructive experience.
The apostle Paul knew the significance of brokenness in the life of faith. He complained of a thorn in the flesh, “a messenger of Satan [sent] to torment me, to keep me from being too elated” (2 Corinthians 12:7). Jesus did not remove Paul’s thorn but promised to fill his broken places with grace.
That grace, which is nothing less than the gift of Christ’s own self, is the most powerful kind of golden repair. Paul actually boasts of his cracks and gaps because he knows that Christ can come into him only if there is an opening. “Therefore,” concludes Paul, “…whenever I am weak, then I am strong” (v. 10).
That’s Kintsukuroi Christianity. Whenever I am weak, then I am strong. Whenever I invite Christ to fill my breaks and knocks, then he works powerfully through me.
In these days of uncertainty. In these days of violence and war in Eastern Europe. In these days when many of us are realizing a new reality that we have either denied or were blind to, we need to listen to the pain of others, and search together for healing within the community, Christian and otherwise.
Extraordinary power. It belongs only to God and is delivered when people open the cracks in their lives to the golden repair of Jesus Christ and when people listen with open hearts and minds and not defensively.
