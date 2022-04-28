Let’s think about encouragement. Every person or group needs an “encourager.” In the New Testament we read of a man named Joseph who was such an encourager that he earned the nickname “son of encouragement,” or Barnabas.
“When he came and saw the grace of God, he rejoiced, and encouraged them all to remain faithful to the Lord with steadfast devotion; for he was a good man, full of the Holy Spirit and of faith. And a great many people were brought to the Lord. (Acts 11: 23,24)
Barnabas was drawn to people he could encourage and was a great help to those around him.
His actions were crucial to the early church. God used his relationship with Paul at one point and Mark at another to keep these two men going when either might have failed. Barnabas did wonders with encouragement.
When Paul arrived in Jerusalem following his conversion, the believers did not welcome him. They thought his story was a trick to capture followers of Jesus. Barnabas alone was willing to meet with Paul. He convinced others that their former enemy was now a believer. We can only wonder what might have happened to Paul without Barnabas
We also see the effects of encouragement in the gospel writer Mark. He was a good learner who just needed some time and encouragement. Mark was eager to do the right thing, but he had trouble staying with a task.
Paul and Barnabas took him on their first missionary journey. Barnabas encouraged Mark to make the journey. At the second stop, Mark left them and returned to Jerusalem. It was a decision that upset Paul. In preparing for their second journey Barnabas again suggested Mark as a traveling companion. Paul refused. So, the team split up. Barnabas took Mark with him, and Paul chose Silas. This actually doubled the missionary effort. Paul and Mark were later reunited, and the two became close friends.
Barnabas’ patient encouragement was confirmed by Mark’s effective ministry. Mark was a valuable companion to three early Christian leaders — Barnabas, Paul and Peter. He heard Peter’s accounts of his years with Jesus and was the first to record Jesus’ life.
Barnabas played a key role in Mark’s life. He stood beside the young man despite his early failure. We learn from Mark the importance of appreciating the encouragement of others.
Is there a Barnabas in your life? Thank them for their encouragement. Better yet — how can you be a Barnabas in someone’s life?
Pastor George Tuttle is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He is an Interim Ministry Specialist who has served at Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon since February. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.