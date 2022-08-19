Ever spent time in the wilderness? Your answer to that question probably depends on how you define wilderness. A common description of a wilderness area is “a place that is untended, uncultivated, uninhabited, and/or even inhospitable.”
So, if we’re talking geography, then you’re probably imagining a wooded area with an overgrown trail if there’s a trail at all. Or maybe you’re thinking an arid, barren area that promises nothing at all — no comfort, no protection, nada, zilch.
To spend time in a wilderness setting can be freeing or disorienting ... or both. If you have no guidelines — i.e., a path — you may feel lost, not knowing which way to go or even exactly where you are. You may, however, feel free, unlimited in where you can go and how you can go.
If you have no familiarity with the area, you probably don’t know what’s safe or what’s dangerous to encounter. That can be daunting, diminishing. Or, that reality could free you to take as long as you need to discover new things, to hold a new confidence in trusting yourself.
You’ve heard me say before — I love the wildness of an ocean shoreline. Loud, powerfully crashing waves and constant movement of water and wind. I also love the respite of air conditioning and favorite snacks in the fridge, ha! I love the thin walking paths on our friends’ mountain in North Carolina, paths that open up into immeasurable meadows filled with flowers, bugs, birds, and bunnies that come alive when your presence startles them.
I also love resting from our hiking in front of the fire in their fenced-in yard or, better yet, inside their safe home. That way, we’re not startled by the surprising presence of things that buzz or bite.
I have discovered that these truths about physical wilderness experiences hold true in the spiritual and emotional wildernesses of life, too. Places that are completely unfamiliar, that offer little to no guidance or instruction for navigating these unknown territories.
If you’ve never faced the wilderness of loneliness or of disease, if you’ve never faced the wilderness of disappointment or depression, you have little idea about how to navigate those things. But you learn.
Jesus spent a lot of time in the wilderness. Literally. He ducked out of the crowd and into quiet places away from everybody in order to pray, to spend time with God beyond the noise of the world. The wilderness is the very place God’s Spirit took/sent him right before his ministry began.
In that wilderness, he met the Enemy. (Maybe that’s why we expect bad stuff in the wilderness.) Yet, it was in that wilderness that—through humility and bold faith—Jesus bested the Enemy. I wonder often which was “greater” — the lostness and wildness of the geography or the loneliness and tension in his mind, his spirit. My best guess is that you and I both have our share of wilderness experiences with untended, inhospitable thoughts and beliefs, questions and doubts. They are scary places. Wildernesses, for sure.
I love this quote by Eleanor Roosevelt: “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this (wilderness). I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”
Even more than her beautiful, wise words, I love these: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:13 “... with God all things are possible” Matthew 19:26.
Even in the wilderness.
Rev. Sandra Clay has served as the pastor Cook’s United Methodist Church since 2014. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.