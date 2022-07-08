I love the excitement of Nashville flooded with fans cheering for local teams such as the Predators, Vanderbilt Commodores, and of course the Tennessee Titians. After two years of playing home matches at Nissan Stadium, Nashville SC began its new chapter at Geodis Park on May 1, 2022.
A sea of fans in their yellow and blue began making its way into the GEODIS Park gates three hours before the game against Philadelphia Union began.
To the world, Nashville is honkey-tonks and Broadway. But now, with this soccer stadium, we’re going to show them we’re way more than that. Nashville is diverse. It’s beautiful. People look different but we all love the same thing — Nashville sports.
Why is it that we can’t seem to muster up that type of passion for Jesus?
My wife and I are huge sports fans. She loves the Kentucky Wildcats and I love the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can find us at sporting events standing and cheering as if there is no tomorrow.
This week, reality set in for me. “What has that team ever done on my behalf, for my life, for my country?” Yet I will scream my lungs out; practically lose my voice by the end of the game, and for what? The love of the game?
Please listen. I am not trying to make anyone feel bad about getting excited over their favorite team, because trust me I am still going to be that crazy-looking fan painted up and dressed up in my team gear hollering and screaming for my team. I just want to talk with you about something on my heart. Why do we get so excited at sporting events, standing up and cheering like crazy people, yet we’re quiet and reserved in our Worship?
If we can display passion for the love of the game, why can’t we display passion for the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?
The core of this message is simple: passion, meaning strong and barely controllable emotion.
In Matthew 22:37-38, Jesus said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the first and greatest commandment.
Brandon Davis is the Senior Pastor of Living Word Family Worship Center in Watertown. Worship Wilson is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.