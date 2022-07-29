I have seen miracles through nine winters of overnight shelters with Compassionate Hands.
One occurred last January. We prepared to host 40 guests on a day when temperatures were extremely cold. Icy conditions made it difficult to find lunch volunteers, so we ordered from a restaurant.
A couple of hours before pickup, the manager canceled the order because employees were unable to drive to work on icy roads. Our meal coordinator, Shelia Weathers, scrambled to figure out a plan.
Ten minutes later, Smith’s Catering called. They had extra food from an event that was postponed. Could we use a hot meal for 40 people?
It happens every week — we make a plan, and a curveball threatens the plans. Then God shows up …
• A licensed counselor “happens” to volunteer the night that a guest has a mental health crisis.
• A man asks to pray with a pastor about facing his addiction. The pastor who “happens” to be at the Hope Center had met a rehab counselor the previous week.
• We needed a facility to serve as a men’s shelter, and the perfect building (214 N. College St.) hit the market when the search looked impossible. In one month, staff and volunteers flipped a daycare into a shelter, even turning commode stalls into showers.
It happens so often that I can describe a pattern.
• Believers sense a call from God.
• The call is bigger than our abilities or expertise.
• We are overwhelmed.
• We say yes anyway.
• God provides.
• Our faith is strengthened.
This pattern is all over the Bible – Moses, Esther, Mary, believers in Acts. God invites people to risky work, we decide to follow (or not), and God provides.
Too many Christians miss the joy of joining God’s adventure because they assume the risks are bigger than God’s power. Christians have the potential to be the most courageous people on the planet – our leader overcame death! That same power is working for our good.
Death, pain, enemies and failure will meet us on the journey. We face each threat, trusting in the promises of God – “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6).
What is God’s invitation for you today? Say yes, and watch God work in your world.
John Grant has served as Minister and Executive Director with Compassionate Hands since 2018. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.