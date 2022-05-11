A local business leader called Compassionate Hands because one of his employees was living in their car. He was uncertain how to help.
We may see lots of neighbors facing housing crises due to skyrocketing prices. A Wilson County resident called our ministry for assistance this spring because his monthly rent went from $1,200 to $2,200 when the lease renewed.
Where do you start if you suspect a friend is in danger of losing housing? Here are 10 ideas.
Pay attention – not in a nosey way but with an eye toward helping.
Avoid jumping to conclusions. Ask open-ended questions and listen. “I noticed you have lots of stuff in your car. Are you OK?” The person might be embarrassed; respect their privacy if they decline to share.
Ask what would help. While you might think the person needs a hotel room or food, it might be more pressing to wash clothes or find a safe place to park at night or permission to receive personal mail at work.
Help your friend find resources by calling a minister or a non-profit leader. If children are involved, activate resources in the schools by talking with a teacher. If your friend is a veteran, Operation Stand Down is a good place to start.
For overnight shelter, contact Compassionate Hands at (615) 784-9897 or info@compassionatehandstn.org. The church of Wilson County hosts overnight shelters in the winter. When shelters are closed, we connect people with transitional housing programs and other agencies.
Give resources rather than cash. Buy food or toiletries, pay for a hotel, fill up their gas tank.
Whatever you give, let it be a gift rather than a loan. Loans make relationships awkward. If your friend wants to pay you back, suggest they pay it forward by helping someone else once they get on their feet.
Be encouraging. They might need hope more than money. “You are smart and hard-working, and you are going to get through this. And I am going to walk beside you.”
Pray with your friend and invite them to church.
Check in the next day. They might regret sharing, so be gentle. Make eye contact and ask, “How are you?”
Relationships are the antidote to homelessness, so your kindness could be life-altering for a friend in crisis.
John Grant has served as a Minister and Executive Director with Compassionate Hands since 2018. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.