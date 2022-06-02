As a Southerner through and through, let me tell you about my grandmother, affectionately known as “Gran.” She was born, raised, and lived her whole life in Cheatham County, Tennessee; she was a Southern woman who loved her family so very much and I was blessed to be her granddaughter.
For her, a large part of her Southern identity was that she cooked mouth-watering Southern foods. She cooked recipes that were decades and centuries old, and she taught me how to cook as well. She made a squash casserole that was out of this world and when it came time to cook a ham, she would put an entire can of Co-Cola on it. And let’s not even get into her biscuits and coconut cake. Mercy!
She drank only whole milk and margarine did not exist in her world. In her Southern drawl, she told me once: “Don’t you eva use margarine. Only real butta will do.” She used only the good stuff in her recipes.
And as I think about the teachings of Jesus in the Gospels, I know they are the good stuff. They lead to abundant life. These teachings invite us into the 1st century where Jesus said in what has become known as his Farewell Discourse of John 13:
“I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:34-35)
Before Jesus leaves his followers to be killed on a Roman cross for them, he wants them to know, deep in their bones, that love is how they are to proceed after he leaves them. Love God, love each other and love your neighbors as yourselves.
Love is the good stuff. It carries us on the hardest days, and it heals our wounds into scars. It reminds us that in a divided world, our neighbors who disagree with us are still human and still beloved children of God. Love helps us get to know each other instead of believing stereotypes about each other.
Jesus loved us so much that he died on a cross. That kind of love is what Jesus asked us to embody as his followers. It leads to lives that are not fueled by greed or hatred, but instead, by love. That’s real butta love. Not margarine-that-looks-like-butta love.
May we live lives filled with only the good stuff!
The Rev. Kate Fields is a native of Wilson County and an alumna of Cumberland University. She currently pastors at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.