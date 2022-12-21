Edington

Rev. Sherard Edington of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon shares Merry Christmas wishes with Santa Claus.

One year ago, on Dec. 11, a pre-dawn tornado ripped through Mt. Juliet damaging over 100 homes. The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade scheduled for that day had to be postponed to the following week.

My friend Jim lives in Mt. Juliet in Willoughby Station, a neighborhood which took the brunt of the storm. Jim’s property suffered significant damage. However, that day, after the storm passed through, Jim was surprised to see his ex-wife and her husband at his house offering to help with the cleanup.

Tags

Recommended for you