How did a small-town Tennessee nurse with a big dream come to pen Hallmark Publishing’s first sweet romance to make bestseller status?
It’s a winding plot that was initiated by Janice Lynn when she compiled a list of goals for herself as a teenager. It was not until 2001 that she put her writing game plan in motion, and last fall her goal was achieved when “Wrapped Up in Christmas” made it to No. 94 on the USA Today bestseller list and No. 5 on The Wall Street Journal’s eBook list.
It also scored big at Amazon at No. 13 in paid fiction on Kindle and on iBook’s charts hit No. 1 on paid eBook fiction.
Lynn, who recently released “Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy”, a sequel to last year’s success, was born in Manchester and has lived there all her life. She knew she had an itch to be a writer the day she entered school.
“My mom kept my first-grade schoolbook where I had written a Halloween story about a witch on my tablet paper. I can’t remember a time that I didn’t want to write,” said Lynn, who graduated from Coffee County High School in 1988.
“As for nursing, that came when I was in my early 20s. I started out in public relations and business at Middle Tennessee State University and later bridged into an accelerated masters of science in nursing program at Vanderbilt University,” said the writer.
“It was right after 9/11 that I started my first book. Before that I had been writing all through high school. Then I left for college and didn’t have time to write after I had kids. After 9/11, it made me relook at life. It made me think about writing, but I had never tried to do anything.
“I began researching things online, and I submitted some ideas to agents and publishers and entered writing contests. This was in the in fall of 2001. I went to my first writing conference in Denver in 2002.
“I ended up entering the American Title contest sponsored by ‘Romantic Times Book Club Magazine.’ You competed monthly and they chose 10 finalists. You had to submit a full book. I got posted as one of the 10, and my book, ‘Jane Millionaire’ ended up winning. So, I won my first writing contest. The book was published in November 2005 by Dorchester Publishing, which is now out of business.
“It was pretty crazy. I got to go to a big convention in St. Louis, and they announced the winner and unveiled my book cover on stage. It’s a unique first-sale story. It was not easy. I was writing and submitting a lot. A funny thing is that ‘Jane Millionaire’ was a reality TV story, and I didn’t even watch them.”
In 2006 she sold her first book to Harlequin Medical Romances, which was released in 2007 as “The Doctor’s Pregnancy Bombshell.” (“They write the titles,” she noted.) Thirty-two more medical romances have followed.
So, what prompted the flip to Hallmark and sweet romances?
“When I was 16, I made a list of things I wanted to accomplish. One of those was to make the USA Today or New York Times bestseller list before I was 50. I couldn’t do that with the medical romances for Harlequin because they were not sold retail in the U.S. They’re all sold overseas.
“I was getting closer to the 50 mark and thought, ‘If I’m ever gonna to do this I need to do it now.’ I loved the sweet-romance genre. I talked to my agent, and I started writing proposals, and she submitted them to Hallmark. The first one was rejected. The second they were really interested in. I made some changes, and they ended up buying it. I got in early on the ground floor. It’s pretty amazing that it happened,” she said, referring to “Wrapped Up in Christmas.”
“I was 49 so this was my last shot at hitting the goal. I did interviews; I toured and did everything I could do to help it. I was at work at the office when I found out I hit the list. It was 94 on USA Today and No. 5 on the Wall Street Journal eBook list,” recalled Lynn.
Both Hallmark sweet romances take place in the small, rural town of Pine Hill, Ky.
Her latest, “Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy,” introduces readers to quilt shop owner Sophie Davis and ex-Marine Cole Aaron, whose lives intersect at Pine Hill’s Christmas festivities.
Sophie discovers the soldier’s journal among a box of books that had been donated to her church. After reading his personal entries, the seamstress, who is the daughter of a veteran and sews Quilts of Valor, feels a deep connection to the young veteran.
Meanwhile, Cole, battling to find peace after returning to civilian life, has become a firefighter and is embracing his new life in Pine Hill. When Sophie shows up at the fire hall with his journal, he fears digging up the demons from his past and tells her to trash it. Their paths continue to intertwine as they volunteer for the annual Christmas toy drive, and, naturally, a sweet romance slowly but surely ensues.
Finding Quilts of Valor
It was after she sold Hallmark “Wrapped Up in Christmas”, originally titled “A Christmas Quilt”, that the author discovered the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“My youngest son had been trying to enlist in the Army but had a heart murmur. He had to wait almost a year to find out if he could enlist or not. It was through my son that I learned of Quilts of Valor,” said Lynn.
“In my story my heroine had donated a quilt, and it was given to a service member at a hospital. My hero ended up with that quilt. After my son got approved, I wanted to make him a quilt to give him after he finished basic training.
“I started looking at quilt patterns online and saw Quilts of Valor. I thought, ‘Wow! This is kind of what my story is. I contacted the foundation.”
That led Lynn to meeting Tammany McDaniel, the executive director of Quilts of Valor Foundation. The results were that Hallmark Publishing gained approval to use Quilts of Valor in the storyline.
“Tammany had just been hired, and they wanted her to help promote Quilts of Valor. It’s been fantastic and has made me feel good.”
Thus, Lynn has made two Quilts of Valor herself and hosts block parties so that other seamstresses can share their handiwork.
“There are a lot of people who don’t want to make a full quilt or feel they can’t. Quilts of Valor has a block-of-the-year program with a particular design or pattern to make blocks so they can all be put together to make a full quilt top. I hold block parties at places such as a ladies’ class in church where we talk about Quilts of Valor, and I hand out quilt kits I’ve put together. Then at a later time we meet to put our blocks together to complete a quilt top. I have two more tops done and another quilt almost finished.”
And she continues to write. She has sold her third book to Hallmark, which will be released next fall. There also is the possibility that one of her books could wind up as a Hallmark Channel movie
“Hallmark Publishing only releases about 15 books a year, and the idea behind the publishing company was to draw from their own books for their movies,” said Lynn. “So, hopefully, one day my stories will be made into movies.
“My books are very different because my heroes are very different from most Hallmark heroes. I want my stories to stay positive but also want them to be true to what the military members go through. It was important to me they were OK with that. The soldier in the first book has almost recovered (from war trauma) but in the second book not so much as he had a lot to get over. I feel my books bring the whole gamut of emotions so they may move you to tears, but there’s also a lot of laughing out loud.”
Her first two Hallmark heroines, Sarah Smith and Sophie Davis, have much in common with Lynn, mainly their passion for Christmas, their hometown, their church family, quilting and Quilts of Valor.
“This made writing their characters a lot of fun. I love that they have happy, bubbly personalities. I aspire to have those traits. I had someone say that while reading the book they felt Sophie was me. I’m not nearly such a good person, I just want to be. Life happens and at times keeping a smile is a struggle. That’s one of the wonderful things about a Hallmark book — losing yourself in a place where good outshines bad,” said the nurse turned writer.
A nursing career
Lynn and her husband share seven children and three are nurses: Chelsea, who lives in Manchester; Macy, who lives in Memphis; and Reesee, who recently graduated from Tennessee Tech. Her other daughter, Abby, just graduated with a biology degree at Tennessee Tech. Son Jessie works at Toliver’s Pawn Shop, her husband’s business in Manchester; while Jacob is an engineer in Columbia, S.C.; and James serves in the Army National Guard and is a student at Tennessee Tech.
Lynn has strong-knit ties to the Cookeville community which caused her to dedicate “Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy” to Josh, Erin and Sawyer Kimberlin, who were killed in the March 3 tornado that devastated Cookeville and took 15 other lives in Putnam County.
“They were my daughter and son-in-law’s best friends, and my son-in-law preached their funeral. My National Guard son did search and rescue for missing people in the wreckage for several days afterwards,” said Lynn. “March third will forever be imprinted on my family's hearts.”
The writer began her nursing career in Woodbury, where she worked for 12 years, and then spent nearly two years commuting from Manchester to Cookeville.
For the past 9½ years she has worked with Dr. Jay Trussler in her hometown where she is a family nurse practitioner. “I see everything from birth to end of life, and I see a lot of COVID patients,” she shared.
Home for the holidays
Regarding her writing habits, the author of nearly 40 books said, “I must confess, I write on my laptop mostly in the living room sitting on my sofa in PJ pants or comfy clothes with my hair pulled up in a ponytail and my feet propped up. Probably 90 percent of what I write is written that way. It’s not very glamorous, but ’tis the truth. I work four days a week, and my husband works Saturdays, so I tend to write on Saturdays and Mondays.”
With her recent success in the sweet-romance category, she seems to be concentrating more in that area and has completed a novel that links to her own life.
“I have a book written, a crossover between women’s fiction and a romance. My heroine gets breast cancer at the same time she’s just starting a romance with the man of her dreams. I found a lump three years ago and had to have a lumpectomy, so it’s very personal to me. My agent is shopping that story to Harlequin's sweet-romance line, Love Inspired. It’s not a Christmas story but one close to my heart. I’d definitely keep writing for Hallmark, but I would like to have two sweet novels out a year: one Christmas and one other sweet, small-town series with fun, quirky characters,” she said.
When it comes to Christmases past, Lynn possesses a stocking overflowing with cheerful sentiments.
“Christmas has always been a big deal in my life. I’m blessed that my parents gave me wonderful Christmas memories,” she said. “Even during the times when money was tight (my dad got laid off, mom worked at the pajama factory, and we all worked on the mini-farm and helped cut/stack wood for dad to sell), I never doubted that I’d have lots of gifts under the tree: new school clothes, church dresses, a doll or two, coloring books, etc.
“I knew all my grandparents and all but one of my great-grandparents, not losing the first of them until I was in my teens, so we had lots of Christmas gatherings to go to with lots of good, home-cooked food. My parents both come from large families so our Christmas gatherings were always full of laughter and good times.
“These days, we rent a place to celebrate Christmas with my dad’s family as there are so many of us none of our homes could possibly accommodate us all. My mom loves Christmas and decorates my parents’ house to where they could film a Hallmark movie there. She has a Christmas village that has taken her decades to put together and takes about that long to set up and put away. From the moment I step inside their home, I’m wrapped in Christmas love and am so grateful my children get to make those same special memories with them.”
With more plots and colorful characters continuing to percolate in her fertile imagination, Lynn still finds holiday-themed books in the center of her thoughts.
“I still pinch myself that ‘Wrapped Up in Christmas’ did so well last year as I’m just a small-town girl with a big dream. I’m keeping my fingers crossed this year’s book isn’t a flop. Hallmark has bought a third book, which they are tentatively calling ‘Wrapped Up in Hope.’ Of course, ‘Wrapped Up in Christmas Joy’ started out as ‘Wrapped Up in Joy,’ so I suspect they'll change the title to “Wrapped Up in Christmas Hope’ on this one, too,” said the writer, who likely will be gifting her readers with more happy holiday tales for Christmas future.
QUILTS OF VALOR FOUNDATION
Since November 2003, more than 260,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. The Quilt says “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
For more information, go to: www.qovf.org. For more details about the author, go to her website: www.janicelynn.com.