Friends and former colleagues remembered longtime Wilson County Schools bus driver David Wright and his impact on the community last weekend.
Wright, 76, was laid to rest last Sunday in a yellow, school-bus themed casket to honor the man who drove school buses for Wilson County Schools for 50 years. He passed away Aug. 13 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Wright was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year he was named State Bus Driver of the Year. The district’s transportation building was recently named for him.
He started driving a bus for Wilson County Schools sports teams in 1969. Throughout the hundreds, maybe thousands, of sporting trips and school bus routes, Wright was involved in three accidents — none were his fault, according to Wilson County Schools Transportation Director Jerry Partlow.
Wright got his start driving buses in the mid-1950s while a student at Trousdale County High School when his bus driver would let him drive the bus to the last stop of the day.
From 2005-2017, Wright drove an estimated 100,000 miles. Although he received more than 20 new buses during his time as a driver, he will always be synonymous with bus 05-56.
“I have worked with many school bus drivers during my tenure in transportation and Mr. Wright ranks as one of the very best,” Partlow said. “He always abided by the rules and he expected his student riders to follow the rules. He was firm but courteous to his students; he would let them know real quick that he was not there to be their friend but to get them to school safely.”
Lebanon High School Athletic Director Zach Martin said Wright was not only committed to the safety of his passengers, but also cared for them as students and young adults.
“He’s a loving, kind man. He was always concerned about our athletes and asking about them,” said Martin, who said Wright attended some AAU basketball games at the school this summer.
Martin said Wright came to the game equipped with his oxygen machine, but refused any assistance or special treatment while watching the games.
“He never wanted for anything and just loved being around the Lebanon kids and athletes,” he said. “He loved every kid, whether they were a starter or stayed on the bench.”
Wright also worked security at some high school games, which he did in his fashion, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, a former Lebanon High School basketball coach.
“He had a sweet nature about him,” Hutto said. “I saw that in him around our kids and athletes. He was security at the ballgames a lot of times, too. You really never saw him outside of a calm-natured person that would talk to anybody.”
Martin called Wright “dependable,” as well “a true Blue Devil” for his love and support of Lebanon High School athletics.
Wright also worked with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for 37 years as a reserve deputy (securing Sonic on West Main Street on Friday and Saturday nights for 17 years), along with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., Saddler Funeral Home and many more businesses throughout the community.
The Wilson County Sheriffs Office posted a statement about Wright on its Facebook page.
“Mr. Wright was a true public servant in every sense of the word. A longtime Reserve Deputy for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Wright always put a smile on everyone’s face he came into contact with,” the post read. “Mr. Wright was a selfless leader his entire life by being the example we should all strive to be. He never wanted or asked for anything in return for his service to the community which made him a special servant.”
“David was an icon in our community in the fact that I don’t know many people left the legacy that he did in three different places,” Hutto said. “He’s a guy that everybody knew in one lane or another.”
Wright is survived by his wife, Helen Wright, son, Calvin (Sandy) Wright, granddaughter, (Cassidy Wright) and grandson (Preston Wright).