Now that the primary election is over, kindergarten students at five Lebanon Special School District schools will soon be entering the voting booths to vote for their choice of “Favorite President of the United States.”
The students will not be voting for current politicians. Rather, they will make their choice between the United States’ first president, George Washington, and the nation’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.
“I believe in learning the value and importance of voting at an early age. If students grow up learning how to vote on ‘real’ voting equipment, they will not be intimidated when they turn 18 and vote in an election,” said Wilson County Administrator of elections Tammy Smith.
The idea came about when Smith “happened to be in the right place at the right time. (Sam Houston Elementary School kindergarten teacher) Jenni Mason came into early vote and wanted some (I Voted) stickers. I explained that I could hold a real election for them so that they really understood how to vote.”
Mason said that “what started with me asking for ‘I Voted’ stickers for my kindergartners turned into a fun, collaborative idea for a culminating activity for the Presidents and American Symbols Unit I would be teaching in a few weeks.”
Mason said, “many of my students have said that they have been to the voting sites with their parents. They are excited to experience ‘real voting,’ as they say.”
Smith said, “Children learn what they are taught and it’s never too early to teach them how important participating in democracy is. Voting is our voice and a privilege.”
Mason said she was “fortunate to speak with (Smith) who mentioned that she takes voting booths to schools and sets up mock elections for students. I asked her if she would be interested in bringing the booths to our schools and the rest is history. We are so excited.”
The “president” elections will take place over five days. Smith said she will “transport, set up and instruct them on how to cast their ballot for their favorite president. I will then tally the votes to let them know who wins at that school.”
Mason said that all five LSSD kindergartens will be involved in the activity. Smith will visit all five schools on different days. Voting will begin on Thursday at Byars Dowdy Elementary and will end on May 19 at Castle Heights Elementary. She added that there will be 545 students voting in the election. Mason said that the schools and Smith have scheduled an hour at each school for the activity.
Smith will begin by telling the students about voting and its importance. The students will then vote for their favorite candidate. Ballots will be counted, and the winner will be announced at the end of the program.
Smith also gives voting lessons to older students.
“I do several school elections each year,” she said, adding she coordinated the Lebanon High School Student Council election on May 10. “It’s a great way for students to learn how to participate in the process of making a difference.”