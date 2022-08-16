New rides

The Wave Swinger is one of the new rides at the Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair this year.

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair kicks off Thursday at the James E. Ward Ag Center and will bring new buildings, rides and activities in the second year of the addition of the state event.

When: Aug. 18-27. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon Sunday. Buildings and exhibits close around 10 p.m. and rides close at midnight or 1 a.m. on weekends and earlier during the week.

