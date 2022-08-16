The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair kicks off Thursday at the James E. Ward Ag Center and will bring new buildings, rides and activities in the second year of the addition of the state event.
When: Aug. 18-27. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon Sunday. Buildings and exhibits close around 10 p.m. and rides close at midnight or 1 a.m. on weekends and earlier during the week.
Themes: “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” (for the state’s 95 counties). This year’s agriculture theme is Year of Hay.
Buildings update: The new State Exhibits building, located inside the green gate in Fiddlers Grove, will showcase flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables, hay and field crops, and wool fleece.
The 4-H and FFA building, located beside the Ag Venture Barn, will showcase 4-H and FFA exhibits from across the state.
The new Event Pavilion between the green and blue gates will be used for events like the Senior Citizen event and company picnics. The Made In Tennessee building is still under construction and expected to be open for the 2023 Fair.
Tickets: Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Opening day admission is half-priced.
Mega tickets are $30 and include one gate admission and ride armband for one day. The Mega ticket must be purchased by Aug. 17 online, at the Fair office or BankTennessee, F&M Bank, First Tennessee Bank or any Wilson Bank & Trust location.
Season tickets are $45 and cover gate admission for all 10 days.
An unlimited ride wristband is available for $25 or individual ride tickets can be purchased for $1 each. Each ride takes two to five tickets, excluding the Euro Slide, which is $5 per ride.
Parking: General on-site parking is free, preferred on-site parking is $10 and satellite parking is available at Cumberland University’s football parking lot (415 Harding Dr.), First Baptist Church and Wilson County Courthouse (227 E. Main St.) and city ballpark parking lots (416 Baird Park). Buses will make trips to the locations from 4-11 p.m. daily. Handicap parking is in the Farm Bureau Expo Center parking lot.
Rides: Reithoffer Shows returns as the carnival rides provider, and will bring a new ride, Wave Swinger. The ride is 39 feet tall and holds 48 adults and 16 children. The Wave Swinger will join eight other new rides at the Fair — kiddie monster trucks, Orient Express kiddie roller coaster, Speedy Gonzalez kiddie roller coaster, SpiderMan obstacle course and the Minecraft funhouse. Reithoffer Shows will provide 60 amusements, including a kids area and an older children rides area.
Entertainment: Highway 96 is this year’s headlining performer with shows set for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m., with Cedar Creek Boys opening. Both shows will be at the Entertainment Stage. Other scheduled performers are The Voice contestants Kenzie Rose and Ethan Lively on the Opry Stage on Aug. 20, and Grammy Award winner Charlie McCoy on Aug. 25. The 10 stages will feature jazz, bluegrass, country and rap music during the Fair. For a complete list of shows, entertainment and competitions, go to wilsoncountyfair.net.
Security: All gates will be equipped with metal detectors and clear bags are recommended. All bags are subject to inspection. Photo booths will be located at each gate and parents are encouraged to use the photo booths to take a photo of their child to assist Fair workers and law enforcement in case of separation.