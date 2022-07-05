The list of businesses flocking to Highway 109 continued to grow last week after the Lebanon Planning Commission approved a site plan for Zaxby’s restaurant there.
The restaurant will be located at the same site as the Publix supermarket at the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center. It will be Lebanon’s second Zaxby’s location, with the first located on South Cumberland St.
Publix and other retail businesses will occupy the more than 68,000 square foot facility with four out-parcels that can be used for restaurants or other retail businesses.
Whataburger officials announced last year the chain would occupy one of the parcels. The company also is currently building another Whataburger location at 630 S. Cumberland St in front of Lowe’s.
The Zaxby’s to be located on Highway 109 is the latest in several business announcements and openings in the city in the last few months.
The city’s first McAlister’s Deli recently opened at 609 S. Cumberland St., the site once occupied by Applebee’s restaurant. McAlister’s originated in Oxford, Miss., in 1989.
Lebanon officials announced last month that Ross, Marshalls, Ulta, Buff City Soap and Five Below have plans to occupy space at the Western Plaza Shopping Center, which formerly housed Kmart.
Kmart vacated the shopping center, located at 1443 W. Main St., in 2019 after the company announced closings.
The total redevelopment retail space is over 67,000 square feet. The redeveloped space is expected to bring around $1.4 million in annual sales tax to the city and county and bring more than 100 jobs to the area.
Construction for the redevelopment started in mid-May and is expected to complete by the end of the year.
East of Nashville Beer Works officials said the company would expand and open a location in Lebanon near the intersection of Highway 109 and Callis Road. Its first location is at 320 E. Trinity Lane in Nashville and opened in 2016.
Company officials said the facility and taproom would be around 12,000 square feet.
“The space will be family and dog friendly with tons of outdoor space, and a full food menu centered around our made to order pizza. We’ll also have a playground at the Lebanon location and a small dog park,” a news release from the company said. There was not a possible opening date included in the news release.