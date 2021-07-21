On June 10, 2021, over 300 local businesses, people, places and events were recognized at a live 2021 Main Street Awards presentation on our Facebook page. Many of you were present for the live stream, but if you missed it, or would like to see your favorites honored again, click here to watch the video of the live awards presentation honoring all the finalists and announcing the winners in each category. Be sure to support all our local businesses and congratulate them for their contribution in our community. Special thanks to our 2021 sponsor, Vol State Community College, for helping make this annual community event possible.
Watch the 2021 Virtual Main Street Awards Presentation
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Watch the 2021 Virtual Main Street Awards Presentation
- Follow the bouncing bobber
- County chooses redistricting committee
- Mt. Juliet building remains animal rescue site
- Lebanon Clowns celebration set July 25
- Drag racer Mark Hackett travels far & fast
- PREP NOTEBOOK: Practice features helmets & shorts
- PREP GOLF: Wilson Co. Cup set Aug. 23
Most Popular
Articles
- My uncle is gone, but not forgotten
- Parents, students get first look at Jones Brummett Elementary School
- Woman of Wilson: Penny Thompson
- Kelly Blankenship
- First Providence Central piece has groundbreaking
- Steven Michael Ingram
- Linda “Granny” Couch
- Local fishing team nets state title
- Mt. Juliet building remains animal rescue site
- Edward Glenn Walker