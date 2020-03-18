COVID-19 Coronavirus UPDATE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 1 p.m.
President Donald Trump said he is activating the Defense Production Act in case it is needed.
Last week he signed an emergency declaration to activate FEMA, which is “fully engaged” in every region, at Level 1, the highest level of response.
Two hospital ships are being activated, the Mercy and the Comfort, and will stage in New York and somewhere in the West Coast. They may be launched in a week or so.
The first clinical trial of a vaccine began in Washington State recently. Officials are developing a self-swab test.
HUD will give immediate relief by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until April.
“We must sacrifice together. We’ll come through it together. We’re going to defeat the invisible enemy, I think we’re going to do it faster than we thought,” Trump said.
Vice President Mike Pence said his virus task force reports cases in all 50 states. Yesterday the president met with tourist and medical supply executives. Today, the border with Canada will be closed to non-essential travel, which does not include goods.
The president spoke with business leaders about the supply chain. The administration will continue talking to state governments.
On testing, the administration is increasing the number of tests performed by thousands a day using commercial labs. However, people without symptoms should not take the test to help the supply chain.
HHS will allow all medical professionals to practice across state lines.
We ask every citizen and hospital to delay elective procedures to help with supplies and capacity.
The 15-day guidance to slow the spread is underway. If every person practice this, the virus’ reach will be limited.
Dr. Deborah L. Birx, a task force member, said there are concerning trends about young people in Italy and France. The Millennials here may experience a disproportionate number of infections. There are no big fatalities among children. She called on Millennials to protect each other and so avoid large gatherings for people who are off work. They can spread the virus to someone with a medical condition.
Tests have been sent first to areas with the greatest need, so some areas still do not have a lot of tests.
The Department of Defense is still capable of defending the nation. DOD restricted family travel recently. DOD will give up to 5 million respirator masks from its reserves to HHS. They will soon certify the 16th lab to process tests. The Army Corps of Engineers has deployed to New York.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will limit nonessential elective and medical procedures, including dental procedures.
The Department of Veterans Affairs last month set up 19 emergency ops centers. They are limiting visitation there and at community living centers. They limited dental surgeries and cut by one-third routine procedures.
Trump said the Defense Production Act will give the government certain controls over business to order large numbers of equipment like ventilators and respirators.
Details of the stimulus check are still being worked out with Congress, Trump said.
A reporter challenged Trump on the hospital shortage of ventilators and asked why it took so long to sign the Defense Production Act. Trump said “we’ll have to see where it goes,” and “we are ordering thousands and thousands of ventilators.” Pence said the nation has over 10,000 ventilators in stock. That does not include ventilators at medical centers.
A reporter asked about Atlanta having a shortage of tests. Birx said they have upgraded the capacity to run tests, but in the meantime, there was a backlog of tests that had not been run. The number of positive tests will increase over four-five days as a result of the backlog being resolved. The administration prioritized which counties needed some of the initial 400,000 tests initially.
A reporter asked why non-symptomatic athletes received tests and if they received special treatment. Trump said the reporter would have to ask those athletes. The administration inherited an antiquated test system.
A reporter asked about the change in why the administration went from sharing the virus spread from sustained contact to why some areas have curfews. Birx said the transmission models have changed. Surface contamination is another concern.
Trump was asked to respond to China ejecting American reporters. He said he is not happy about that.
Birx said the recent deaths are from infections that happened 2-3 weeks ago.
“We have to protect the elderly,” Birx said.