Wilson County District 25 Commissioner Justin Smith has been suspended from his position as a Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective following his recent arrest.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, a Lebanon Police Department officer pulled over Smith, who was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a weapon while under the influence as a result of the traffic stop.
Smith was in a county-issued vehicle when stopped.
“After learning of a traffic stop conducted by the Lebanon Police Department on Sunday evening of Det. Justin Smith, he was suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation for potential violations of departmental policies,” Wilson County Sheriffs Public Information Officer Scott Moore said.
Smith, 35, was booked and released. He has a court date set for March 2.
Smith ran unopposed in the race for his Wilson County Commission seat last year. He was first elected in 2018.
Lebanon man charged in hotel fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into a hotel fire in Lawrenceburg led to the arrest of Shawn Buie of Lebanon.
The agency investigated the cause of a fire at the David Crockett Motel, which did not result in any injuries. The Lawrenceburg Fire Department and Lawrenceburg Police Department evacuated the building.
Buie is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond for one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment.