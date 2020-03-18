COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS UPDATE, BILL LEE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 4 p.m.
Tennessee has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Remote test centers are becoming available, Gov. Bill Lee said. Locations are at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
The state has ordered 15,000 state workers to work from home or other alternative sites and that number will grow to 19,000.
Legislative initiatives are being considered to address testing and the state has asked for federal waivers. Schools will be closed for two weeks.
The proposed budget was given to the Legislature. Essential services are given priority. The state has a rainy day fund. Some funds for programs have been moved to the rainy day fund. The state is setting up a coronavirus fund. Other priorities include BEP for schools and TennCare. The budget should be approved in a “few” days.
Regarding small businesses, Lee said, 94 percent of businesses in the state have 50 or fewer workers. The administration gave the Small Business Administration a disaster declaration request for access to funds to be given as loans to any business that has been impacted. They are low interest loans, up to $2 million per business.
Federally, there are bills and conversations taking place.
Lee urges people not to panic over grocery supplies, which he said are “stable.” He asked people to think about ways to help seniors.
He told TEMA, the Department of Military and other agencies to obtain medical supplies.
“There’s no easy answer to this. We’ve ordered ventilators today through the Department of Health.”
Medical offices who have supplies that will be needed for urgent medical care, when possible, please tell the Department of Health.
In response to a question, Lee said he has not been tested for the coronavirus. Some of his staff have been tested, but he does not know how many.
Lee said the state is talking to large manufacturers in case they stop production.
In response to a question about whether to spend the rainy day fund, Lee said, the state has several funds available to spend money now, including $150 million for a coronavirus emergency fund, $750 million for TANF.
Dr. Lisa Piercey of the Department of the Health Department spoke about ventilators. Everyone in the nation wants them. The state ordered 570 today, but because of challenges, the state will only receive some of them “soon.” The state will prioritize any deployment of those.
Wendy Long of the Tennessee Hospital Association said she does not have statistics on how much protective gear is on hand but the state is tracking it. Another official said those numbers are in flux.
The Education Savings Account is “underway,” and has funding in the new budget, Lee said in response to a question. There will be “lessened” teacher pay raises, about half of what was proposed, or about 2 percent.
Regarding virus testing, the state is testing only a few people per day. As more tests are done, there will be a climb in reported cases. The administrative staff who tested negative for the virus are quarantined at home.
A reporter asked about releasing the negative test numbers. Lee said the state does not require reporting – “it does not give us much clear data. Negative tests, if a thousand people went out there that wasn’t presenting…it wouldn’t be helpful.” The only helpful information is when someone tests positive so their contacts can be quarantined. These labs are not used to releasing negative results.
TennCare: Some who do not qualify for it, the federal government may allow the state to spend TennCare dollars on them. It is specific funding for a specific population who do not currently qualify.