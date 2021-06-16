Cumberland Region Tomorrow welcomes three new board members to its 10-county regional board: Reggie Smith; Paul Stumb; and Bridget Winstead.
“We are excited to have Reggie, Paul, and Bridget join our board. They bring a great deal of knowledge, skill, and passion and will help CRT continue its mission of ensuring that our region’s communities grow to be vibrant and livable places” said Scott Black, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Vice President with Bristol Development Group.
Smith is a financial advisor and senior vice president with Pinnacle Financial Partners. He works with Small Businesses to provide distinctive financial service and effective advice. He is an alumnus of Young Leaders Council and has served on numerous boards in Middle Tennessee. He also partners with the Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC) to host/lead small business Mastermind classes for their clients.
Stumb is president of Cumberland University in Lebanon. During his five-year tenure, the university has experienced unprecedented growth. Before becoming president, Paul served as a faculty member and Dean of the Labry School of Science, Technology, and Business. Stumb has served on numerous boards including Leadership Middle Tennessee (past chair); Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals; Lebanon Airport Commission; and the Rotary Club of Lebanon.
Winstead is senior program manager in Vanderbilt Health’s Office of Government and Community Affairs where she specializes in representing Vanderbilt Health across the region. She began her career in Washington, D.C. working for Senate Leadership and The Senate Foreign Relations Committee for Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and worked for DKC Public Relations in Los Angeles.
CRT was formed in 2000 and works to inspire responsible growth in the 10-county Nashville region through education, conversation, and collaboration.