Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Dowell recently announced he would retire from his position May 16 after more than three decades with the department.
“Throughout the years I’ve made a few friends and a few enemies, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Dowell said. “The City of Lebanon Fire Department has been good to me and my family and I’m forever grateful.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he hopes to have a new fire chief named before Dowell retires.
Dowell began his career with the department in December 1988 and climbed the ranks to become the city’s first Black fire chief in 2008.
“Through the 34 years, I have worked with and supervised some of the most caring people Lebanon has to offer. They will always be a part of my family,” Dowell said.
Dowell said he is looking forward to spending time with family.
“Chris and I went to school together and have known each other for a long time,” Bell wrote in an email to the newspaper. “He has been a great friend, and he has been a great fire chief for the city of Lebanon. As I told him, I wanted him to be fire chief as long as he wanted to do it. Chris has worked hard for this city, and he has worked hard to make Lebanon Fire a top-notch department. We are going to miss him and his dedication.”