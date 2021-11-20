Farmer & community leader -
Funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Lebanon's Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home for farmer and community leader Mr. Nelson Steed.
Retired with 34 years service as a full Colonel from the Tennessee National Guard and who, along with his brother Wyndell, founded Steed Brothers Contractors, Mr. Steed died Nov. 18 following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends Sunday between the hours of Noon and 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. until the service.
He was a charter member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, a founding member of Wilson County Promotions, a member of the Wilson County Fair Board, the Board of Zoning and Appeals, a founding member and longtime chairman of the Joint Economic Community Development Board.
Mr. Steed was also one of the incorporators of CedarStone Bank and served as a director and chairman of the board.
"Nelson Steed was a man of integrity, a man of many talents and interests," said Bob McDonald, President and CEO of CedarStone Bank.
"First and foremost, Nelson loved his family. He gave so much of himself through his military service, community leadership, farming and his business interests. He was unique because he was so committed to all these endeavors."
He retired from Steed Brothers Contractors in 2011 to Circle S Farms in LaGuardo -- a Wilson County "century farm."
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Emmie Lou Wright Steed, children Connie Jo Steed Massey and Donald Nelson (Amy) Steed along with former foreign exchange student Emma (Tom) Finta of Australia.
Also surviving grandchildren Caleb Massey, Emily Massey, Lily Steed and Madelyn Steed; siblings Wyndell (Doris) Steed and Elaine Gray along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Steed is preceded in death by parents William Prentice and Mary Emmaline Pass Steed and sister Millie Anne Steed Fesler.
Funeral services will be officiated by Andy Brummett, John Bryan and Kevin White.
Interment will follow at the Graves-Wright Cemetery on the Steed Farm in LaGuardo.
Active pallbearers include: Gary Hale, Joe Whitefield, Caleb Massey, John Ross Bryan, Gary William Gray and Austin Fry.
Honorary pallbearers: Andy Brummett, John Bryan, Mike Forbes, Bobby Goolsby, Sam Jackson, Omer Mayo, Bob McDonald, Rusty Thompson, the Board of CedarStone Bank, and the caregivers at Westmeade Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berea Church of Christ Building Fund.
Lebanon's Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com.