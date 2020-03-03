What is the sales tax increase?
The increase for the sales tax in Wilson County is from 9.25 percent to 9.75 percent.
What will the sales tax increase fund?
The increase will fund salary increases for Wilson County teachers. Education leaders said the increase is needed to obtain and retain quality educators.
How much will Wilson County Schools receive to fund teacher salary increases?
Wilson County Schools will receive approximately $5.2 million for teacher salary increases. The Lebanon Special School District would receive $900,000.
Will the entire sales tax increase go to teacher salary increases?
No. State law requires that half of sales tax collected in a county must go toward education, while the other half goes to the city or county it was collected.
What is considered a teacher to receive the raise?
Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said “all certified staff, with the exception of assistant principals, principals, coordinators, directors, supervisors, deputy directors and director of schools would receive the raise.”
How much will each city receive from the sales tax increase?
Lebanon would receive about $2.7 million, Mt. Juliet would receive about $2.3 million and Watertown would stand to get about $44,000 a year in additional tax revenues.
Does the State of Tennessee receive any sales tax collections?
Yes. Seven percent of the sales tax goes to the State of Tennessee. The remaining 2.25 percent (or 2.75 percent if the sales tax increase is approved), is known as the local sales tax.
Who will affected by the sales tax increase?
Every Wilson County citizen will pay the tax, as well as anyone who purchases items in the county. It is estimated 30 percent of the sales tax collected in Wilson County is from non-Wilson County residents.
How will this affect my grocery bill?
Purchases made in Wilson County would increase 5 cents for every $10 spent, or 50 cents on every $100 purchase.
What were other options other than a sales tax increase?
There were four options to fund the needed increase — property tax, wheel tax, adequate facilities tax and sales tax.