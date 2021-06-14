The mission started with a vision, which has grown into a weekly food distribution service to help those in need as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on families.
“God kept giving us a vision to help,” said Raymond “Ray Ray” Burns, pastor at Baird’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Burns and his wife, Cernovia “BeBe” Burns, founded From God’s Hands last year in the middle of the pandemic after the church closed.
Burns said he connected with the Westside Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma and formed a partnership in ministry that sees Burns and company in Tullahoma weekly for a food giveaway, and then the group returns to Wilson County in various locations for a separate weekly food distribution.
“Every Friday we go down to Tullahoma and spend the day passing out food. Then, we load the trailer and come to Wilson County,” said Burns, who said distribution sites in Wilson County include Dowell Chapel United Methodist Church in Watertown, Let God Arise Worship Center and more around 4:30 or 5 p.m.
The group also distributes in Alexandria and Murfreesboro on occasions.
Burns said the ministry serves about 300-400 people in Tullahoma, and about 50 weekly in Wilson County, which could include more based on those who receive food that distribute it to family members or those they know are in need.
“It’s really been a blessing to us. It’s grown tremendously. I would give anything to still be a real young, young man because I would do this every day if I could. It just means that much,” Burns said.
The food is free to recipients, who are able to select the food they need onsite. The food is donated by Second Harvest Food Bank, Walmart, Publix and Kroger. The ministry has also expanded to include diapers for babies and young children.
“God is supplying it,” Burns said.
Jeffrey Huddleston, Let God Arise Worship Center pastor and From God’s Hands volunteer, said the food ministry has helped the church connect with those in need in the community.
“We try to help all that we can help here in our community. We receive calls every week from somebody that needs some help,” said Huddleston, who was complimentary of the Burns, who are also his in-laws.
“They are incredible. It seems like everybody knows them. They don’t meet a stranger. That ministry is as powerful as his preaching ministry. It’s stressless to get to help so many people. They are people-people and awesome,” he said.
Burns and Huddleston said there is some hesitance from people who may need the help but don’t feel comfortable asking in public.
“Anytime someone calls, texts or inboxes us, we try to make sure we get to them,” Huddleston said. “When someone needs some help, we try to make sure they get what they need.”
The ministry has engulfed the sentiment of Exodus 16:8, which Burns said exemplifies the mission.
“It talks about when Moses tells the people it’s directly from Him. He heard them grumbling and heard them complaining and he was feeding them,” Burns said. That was what God put in a vision to let people know this is all from God’s hands. It has nothing to do with me or my wife. He’s the one who’s feeding.”
The ministry will also be distributing food at College Hills Church or Christ on July 29. To donate or volunteer, contact Burns at 615-509-2014.
“As long as God gives us the strength and resources, we’re going to be doing this,” he said.