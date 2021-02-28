SUBMITTED
U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell and Lendlease, the Army’s privatized housing partner, have scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, March 4 for an $87.4 million housing development.
The project will focus on junior enlisted housing. The project, approved by the Army in 2020, will construct 144 three- and four-bedroom homes, significantly renovate 170 homes and demolish 250 homes over the next five years.
“This has been a long time coming. We made a promise to our soldiers and families to improve their quality of life on Fort Campbell and we are ready to deliver in a big way,” Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Jeremy Bell said in a news release.
In January, the Army approved a $1.1 billion capital investment plan. Fort Campbell is one of six installations receiving considerable housing investments under this plan. The other installations are Fort Knox, Ky.; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Drum, N.Y.; and Army housing on Oahu, Hawaii.
That Lendlease investment plan has the potential to construct an additional 500 new homes to replace Fort Campbell’s current inventory,” said Phillip Carpenter, Lendlease Communities chief operating officer.
To adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions and social distancing, in-person attendance at the ceremony is by invitation only. Others may view the ceremony via livestream at the U.S. Army Garrison Facebook page at 9:30 a.m.