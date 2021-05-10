Wilson Post photographer Dallus Whitfield caught up with some Lebanon High School prom goers last Friday afternoon at the Mitchell House on West Main Street in Lebanon. The historic home, built in 1910, is a popular spot for photos.
Latest News
- Resident pushback ineffective on Lebanon's South Maple Street rezoning
- Wilson County Schools holds first budget discussion
- Cumberland University graduates largest class ever
- HOOPS: Gibson inks with Trevecca
- Posing for the Lebanon High prom
- Woman of Wilson: Diane Bennett
- 9-AAA softball's first round is complete
- The Big Payback raises $4.2M in 24 hours
Most Popular
Articles
- Is peek-a-boo fishing over the line?
- Mother-daughter Lebanon business owners put big value on family
- Lebanon residents claim Hickory Ridge Road development plans changed unfairly
- Mask mandate remains in place for Wilson County Schools
- State Fair lacks only Gov. Bill Lee's signature to move to Wilson County
- Mt. Juliet Valley Center business owners crawl out from flood damage
- Posing for the Lebanon High prom
- HOOPS: Allison signs with Univ. of Cumberlands
- Steve “Smitty” Smith
- Central's Senior Night moved to FCS