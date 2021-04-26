Cure for Our Friends is hosting its seventh annual fundraiser golf tournament at 12 Stones Golf Course in Goodlettsville on Saturday, May 15.
The tournament benefits families of cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.
“We have about 30 families in Mt. Juliet fighting cystic fibrosis and about 185 in Tennessee,” said Tournament Chair Vera Smith.
Because of COVID-19 there will not be a live auction, but a silent auction with items autographed by players from the Tennessee Titans players and Pittsburgh Steelers. Eight retired Steelers are expected to be on hand for chat, autograph signings and golf.
The registration fee is $125 for individuals and $500 for a foursome. Smith said the fundraising goal for May’s tournament is $35,000. A dinner catered by Courtney’s Restaurant is included with the registration fee. Smith said the prize for a hole-in-one is a chance to win a Mercedes.
Donations can be sent to 300 Industrial Dr., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
The guest speaker at the tournament is scheduled to be Christina Davidson who has the disease.
Smith said last year’s tournament was dedicated to Wilson County resident Sean McDougal who died at age 1 on Jan. 3, 2019. Because of the pandemic, it was postponed to September last year.
The September tournament raised $30,000, Smith said.