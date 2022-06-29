Takes over for Matt Bradshaw -

WATERTOWN - Former Sunbright High basketball coach Kevon Honeycutt has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at Watertown High School.

Honeycutt takes over for Matt Bradshaw who resigned earlier this year after 13 seasons at WHS to take over at Stewarts Creek in Rutherford County.

"While we hated to see Matt leave, I feel like we've brought in someone who has the energy to keep this program moving in the right direction," said Watertown Principal Darian Brown.

Honeycutt, who played on the collegiate level at NAIA Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, is a native of Morgan County.

He worked as an assistant at Alice Lloyd coaching the junior varsity and running summer camps.

His first high school head coaching job was at Lee High School in Virginia before returning to Morgan County to take the Sunbright job.

His only team at Sunbright went 16-10 and lost in the regional tournament to Harriman.

