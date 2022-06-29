Plentiful sunshine. High 91F. Winds light and variable.
Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a
Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect from
midnight tonight to midnight CDT Wednesday night.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level
Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active
children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as
Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional
information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and
Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 89°
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wind Chill: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Humidity: 35%
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Humidity: 38%
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: E @ 4 mph
Humidity: 46%
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: E @ 3 mph
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
Wind: SE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
Wind: SE @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
Takes over for Matt Bradshaw -
WATERTOWN - Former Sunbright High basketball coach Kevon Honeycutt has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at Watertown High School.
Honeycutt takes over for Matt Bradshaw who resigned earlier this year after 13 seasons at WHS to take over at Stewarts Creek in Rutherford County.
"While we hated to see Matt leave, I feel like we've brought in someone who has the energy to keep this program moving in the right direction," said Watertown Principal Darian Brown.
Honeycutt, who played on the collegiate level at NAIA Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, is a native of Morgan County.
He worked as an assistant at Alice Lloyd coaching the junior varsity and running summer camps.
His first high school head coaching job was at Lee High School in Virginia before returning to Morgan County to take the Sunbright job.
His only team at Sunbright went 16-10 and lost in the regional tournament to Harriman.
More on this story in the July 6 print edition of The Wilson Post.
