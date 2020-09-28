Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will rescind the mask mandate for Wilson County residents Wednesday night, citing a decrease in the average number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“My decision to withdraw the mask mandate does not mean that I do not encourage mask wearing, nor does it impact schools, businesses, or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hutto said. “By taking this next step, I am requesting that citizens continue these practices without having a mandate in place.”
The mandate will end Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Hutto said when Wilson County’s first mask mandate went into place July 17, the county’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases was 40.4 per day, which fell to 40.1 cases per day by July 31.
The county’s 14-day average decreased to 24.1 cases per day by Aug. 28 and dropped to 22.1 cases per day average by Sept. 25.
“I am so thankful for the people of Wilson County putting others before themselves. The compliance of Wilson Countians has significantly impacted the decrease of COVID-19 cases in our community,” Hutto said. “After reviewing the downward trends of the past months, I am hopeful that the number of COVID-19 cases in Wilson County will continue to decrease.”
On July 17, Wilson County had 999 reported cases of COVID-19, which increased to 1,412 cases in nine days. On Aug, 31, Wilson County had 2,828 reported cases of COVID-19, which included 31 deaths.
As of Sept. 27, Wilson County had 3,519 cases, which includes 45 deaths. The county has 3,198 reported recovered cases, and just less than 300 active cases.