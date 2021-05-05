Wilson Bank & Trust in Mt. Juliet hosted car enthusiasts last Sunday during the Spring Meet Antique Car Show. The annual event, which marks it’s 25th year, featured more than 150 vehicles on display. ABOVE: Roy Davies gives ‘Priscilla’ a shine after arriving at the show. The 1958 Buick Super is all original, Davies said. BELOW: Leighton Bolton, Kelontae Chumley and Chandler Bolton talk with Barry Floyd about his 1981 DeLorean DMC-12. DALLUS WHITFIELD

