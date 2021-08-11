Longtime local sports fan -
Back in 1966 Lyndon Johnson was the President of the United States, the Braves had just moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee and a little television show called "Star Trek" premiered on NBC.
Also that year, Lebanon's James Albert Manning finished up a hitch in the Army, married the love of his life Barbara Reed and began a streak of more than 50-plus of Blue Devil fandom.
Mr. Manning, a rare fan who remained loyal to the Blue and White throughout the ups and downs, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5 following an extended battle with cancer at the age of 78.
A 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School and retired from Precision Rubber, Mr. Manning was not only a huge fan, but had made a hole-in-one and twice bowled a perfect game.
Bobby Brown, who served as head football coach at Lebanon High from 2002 to 2010, describes their passion for sports saying, “It’s amazing. You could probably go back 40 years, James and Barbara probably have every article from ‘The Wilson Post’ and ‘Lebanon Democrat’ about Lebanon High School sports in their house.
"It’s wasn't unusual to find them at Walter J. Baird football and basketball games, and they even go to some Lebanon High bowling matches.
“Wow, here are two people that don’t even have a son or daughter, and they go and support every sporting event that they can for Lebanon High School and Walter J., and you even find them at Cumberland University games. That is what’s amazing,” said Brown, now assistant principal and athletic director at Walter J. Baird Middle School."
Family friend and Cumberland University baseball play-by-play announcer Randy Sallis offered these thoughts.
"From the end of the 1965 football season to the start of the 2017 season James Manning missed a grand total of ONE LHS football game, home or away," Sallis said, "some 358 in a row."
"During that span he and his wife Barbara missed very, very few LHS basketball games. And they made most of the home softball, baseball, soccer, and even bowling events and many road games.
"They’ve supported LHS thru good times and bad. “Supported” being the key word. Rarely, if ever, would James utter a negative word about the players or coaches. And if he did it would only be heard by Barbara. He was there to lend support. I never heard him boo a referee’s call or a coach’s decision. He supported every coach at LHS win or lose and never tried to meddle in their decisions. Fans of every team everywhere could learn a lot about how to support a team from James Manning.
"In 2015 LHS football finished 3-7 and were sent to Memphis to face #1 ranked White Station in the playoffs. The Blue Devils stood virtually no chance of winning and everyone knew it. I asked James early in that week if he was going to the game and he very enthusiastically said “Oh, yeah!! If we were to pull the upset I would hate to miss it!!”
"That’s exactly what I expected him to say. And that Friday night in Memphis with probably no more than 20-25 Blue Devil fans in the stands, every one of them being players’ parents (the band and cheerleaders didn’t even go), there sat James and Barbara. THAT is the definition of support.
"James was also a huge supporter of Cumberland University athletics rarely missing a home baseball, football, or basketball game and following the team to many away games. If he couldn’t make the game you could bet he was listening on the radio.
"During CU baseball’s 2014 World Series I had the Mannings and some others over to my home to watch all the CU games from Idaho on TV. One of the games started at 9:45 our time and after two rain delays totaling 2 hours and 18 minutes plus three hours of actual baseball the game ended with a CU win at a little past 3:00 am. Everyone else had gone home or gone to bed but me and, of course, James and Barbara. They never even considered not finishing the game. THAT is support!
"James Manning was truly one of a kind. A virtual LHS sports historian. I will miss his sense of humor and will miss seeing him at games. He will be greatly missed by Lebanon High School, Cumberland University, and his many friends in Lebanon and Wilson County."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother, Charles (Louise) Manning; brother-in-law Frank (Mary) Reed; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lebanon's Partlow Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Ken Beck contributed to this story.