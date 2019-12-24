Lebanon High's annual canned food drive came to a close last week with the school collecting 33,963 cans to help stock the shelves at the Wilson County Community Help Center.
The 2019 campaign went far and away over the 2018 total of 26,512 cans.
Lindsay Mosley's second period AP English class again led LHS with 11,932 cans.
Mosley's classes have led the school effort every year since the new building opening in the fall of 2013.
A graduate of Lebanon High, Mosley was the student leader of the canned food drive back in the day when WKRN News2 was the overall sponsor of school vs. school competition.
"It's something I've always loved doing and my students have bought in," Mosley said.
"I set a classroom average and if that's met, I'll let them have one off day with a movie. I've also allowed them one pass on an essay.
"We write a lot in this class, so having a break from one paper is a pretty big deal."
Class members include: Abigail Bode, Zachary Bone, Samantha Brazelton, Keilye Broughton, Jacob Clemmons, Chloe Flesch, Casey Fox, Christopher Gass, Haley Grime, Avery Harris, Sarah Hazen, Taylor Hulse, Marissa Juarez, Ja'Kayla Keeley, Loraine Keith, Amber LaGrange, Meleya Lewis, Joe Mathews, Parker McCall, Brittany Moore, Benjamin Parker, Carolina Partridge, Daisy Pena, Addie Porter, Lindsay Reese, Kayla Sisco, Brenna Tate, Karissa Tramel, Kaitlyn Vann, Hemaya Wells and Caroline Wright.
The Mosley class will receive a Chick-fil-A breakfast while the second place class of Barbara Tomlinson receives Dunkin' Donuts. Baked good from Panera bread goes to the third place class of Carlee Oldham.
The Book Club, Blue Devil football and the Beta Club placed 1, 2, 3 in the "club" competition.
Help Center
The Lebanon High canned food drive has become the single biggest event during the year for the Community Help Center, located at 203 West High Street.
"Publix helps us on a regular basis with canned goods," said Ben Spicer, Executive Director of the Wilson County Help Center, "but for a single food drive -- this is the biggest single infusion of food we have.
"The LHS effort helps get us through the winter months and the holidays when the kids are home from school.
"It's huge for us and as big as the drive was this year, it's going to carry us further into the spring with food."