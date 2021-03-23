Builders in Lebanon will have to adhere to new design standards for townhomes after the Lebanon City Council approved increased design standards for future townhomes as nearly 600 townhome units have been approved in the city since 2020.
The city council unanimously approved the changes in design standards during its most recent meeting, which followed passage by the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon Comprehensive Planning subcommittee.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he convened the subcommittee as a part of his First 100 Days Plan to identify immediate actions that could improve city planning and help with ongoing residential growth.
“As a first step, the subcommittee recommended new design standards for townhomes. Many townhomes throughout the city of Lebanon are rental property or convert to rentals over time,” Bell said. “We believe in smart growth. We see quality development in cities all around us, and these new design standards can help make that a reality in Lebanon.”
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the changes primarily center around garages and keeping them from being the dominant feature of townhomes within the city.
“We are also adjusting the building materials adding some additional architectural and landscaping standards,” Corder said.
Overall, the city has approved about 2,000 units of front-loaded garage townhomes or 90-degree parking in front of townhomes and the front of townhomes under 40-foot wide cannot be spaced appropriately safely, according to Corder, who said nearly 570 townhome units have been approved throughout the city since 2020 in 15 developments, including 163 units at Cedar Station Townhomes in May 2020 and 101 units ay South Maple Townhomes in July 2020.
The council also recently approved a rezoning for 10 acres across from Cedar Station Townhomes for another potential townhome development. Both properties and developments are owned by DR Horton.
Although the council unanimously approved the changed during the meeting, members of the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee appeared before the group via Zoom to discuss the possible impact on the city, home seekers and builders.
Tom White, of Tune Entrekin White law firm, represented the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee, said he believed a specific plan for townhomes would allow the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council to analyze and approve or deny townhome projects on an individual basis.
“By allowing SP designated zoning, we would still have those options, and you would be able to pick and choose,” said Trey Lewis, VP of sales of Ole South Properties, which is based in Murfreesboro. “Passing this bill without any exceptions…I think we’re going to have some unintended consequences.”
Lewis said the garage changes would go against what he believed seniors and active adults seek in townhomes.
“It eliminates the lifestyle of their backyard patios, which they treasure, and it does lead to more street parking, which we all try to deter on our developments. They do prefer front-loaded garages because it takes less parking skills, and we all lose our parking skills as we get older,” he said.
Lifelong Lebanon resident and former builder Wayne Van Hook said he believed the changes would drastically increase prices for townhomes.
“I think it’s been long overdue, but this ordinance goes way above ascetics. It increases the cost of our entry-level townhomes to the point that it makes them unaffordable for the moderate-level homebuyers, especially if you want a garage option,” Van Hook said. “As a former builder, I see this as a lot of unintended consequences.”
“These new standards are designed to provide more architectural diversity throughout the city and improve the overall aesthetics of these residential areas. The comprehensive planning subcommittee suggests raising the minimum standards using approved materials, roof lines, garage structures and priority parking,” Bell said. “I have worked with city staff and committee members diligently to draft these recommendations and outline new standards that will result in higher quality development in Lebanon and give our city greater control over its future growth.”