Warm temperatures for the entire week ahead and it looks like it’s going to continue through the first week of May.
Highs will mostly be in the 70s to low 80s as we have only one cold front to deal with and that one will bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Friday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s but then we will quickly rebound into the 70s for the weekend.
There have been 10 tornadoes in Tennessee in 2021 with five in West Tennessee, four in the Midstate and one in East Tennessee. The strongest was an EF-2 that affected Lawrence, Wayne and Lewis counties on March 25.
We have about another month remaining in the tornado season. We will have to be on guard Thursday for stronger storms because of the warmer temperatures we will have.
Did you know if the Earth didn’t have an atmosphere and oceans, the planet’s daily temperature would be much like the moon with an average high of 260 degrees and a low of minus-280?
